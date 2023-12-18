Woman, man die in murder-suicide inside Plainfield home

Plainfield Police Department officers were called to a home in the 5800 block of Grevillea Lane, near Moon and Miulls roads, following a report of a burglary around 3:38 a.m. (WISH PHOTO/Camila Fernandez)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man and woman died inside a Plainfield home early Monday morning in what police called a “murder-suicide.”

Plainfield Police Department officers were called to a home in the 5800 block of Grevillea Lane, near Moon and Miulls roads, following a report of a burglary around 3:40 a.m.

Police arrived and found two people deceased inside the home — a woman who lived there and a man she knew.

Officials say the three teenagers inside the home were not injured.

The identity of the man and woman are being withheld once proper family notification has been made.