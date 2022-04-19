Local

Woman pleads guilty to Indy businessman’s 2020 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman accused of shooting and killing an Indianapolis businessman in 2020 has pleaded guilty to murder, according to Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Kayla Blankenship’s trial for the death of Paul Edmonds was set to begin Monday. Instead of going to trial, Blankenship will go to prison, where she will spend the next 45 years.

On Sept. 25, 2020, Blankenship met with Edmonds, the owner of Diamond Stamp & Coin on the city’s northeast side, outside a fast food restaurant to sell some coins.

Balnkenship got into Edmonds’ car with him, shot him in the abdomen, ran to her car, and drove away, prosecutors say. Security footage from a nearby business showed that Blankenship was in Edmonds’ car for less than a minute before the shooting occurred.

Edmonds went into the restaurant for help. When police arrived, he told them what led to the shooting. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries the next day.

At the time of her arrest, Blankenship had a .45 caliber handgun in her purse that contained rounds that matched a spent shell casing located at the crime scene.