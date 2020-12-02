Woman quits job, makes crafts from home so she can care for kids during pandemic

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — If you have ever wondered what Santa’s workshop looks like in December, Courtney Hofmann’s house is pretty close.

Hofmann found full-time work making personal crafts. Her hobby became her saving grace after quitting her job of 13 years to care for her kids at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hofmann traded in her desk job for handy work, and everything she sells is truly made by hand. That’s where she came up with the name “Let’s Make it Personal” for a Facebook group that now has more than 400 people.

Most of her designs are made from wood left over after her husband rebuilt their deck. Hofmann has made goods from signs to snowmen and pumpkins. With the holidays approaching, her workload continues to grow.

“I’m getting ornaments. I’m getting requests for different things. ‘Hey, can you ship this to my cousin so and so over here?'” Hofmann said.

She recently had to put orders on hold because she couldn’t keep up. What started as a way to keep herself busy and make a little extra cash during quarantine is now a full-blown business.

“Some people are like, ‘Hey, make me a snowman. I want it to be 3 feet tall’ and I’m like ‘OK, now I have to figure out how to make a 3-foot tall snowman,'” Hofmann said.

Just like the holiday season, Hofmann said her fun will soon come to an end. She will start a new job at the beginning of 2021 so she can have health insurance, but said she still plans to make crafts on a smaller scale.

Hofmann found ways to use her business for good. She asked customers to donate extra money for Megan’s Fund, a nonprofit that allows families to help children in need during the holidays.

