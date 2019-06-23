Woman rescued from silo a week after falling inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A woman was rescued Saturday morning after falling into a silo and being stuck inside for a week, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Workers found a 28-year-old woman around 10:45 a.m. Saturday as they were preparing to replace the 30-foot-tall silo. The woman told crews she was homeless and had been looking for shelter. She said she climbed the outside ladder to get inside and fell from the inside ladder a week ago, according to IFD.

Crews with IFD assessed the woman's condition as alert with no visible injuries and got her out of the lower silo hatch in about 15 minutes.

She was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for evaluation.