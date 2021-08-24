Local

Woman seriously injured in car fire on near east side

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in serious condition following a car fire on the city’s near east side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews were called to the area of East 26th and North Lasalle streets around 8 a.m.

IFD said a crash ignited some welding equipment in the back of her vehicle.

Authorities said the woman was traveling west on 26th Street when she struck a vehicle near Adams Street. The crash caused the equipment in her vehicle to ignite.

IFD had to extricate the woman from the vehicle. She has been transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

