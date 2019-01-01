Woman shot by celebratory NYE gunfire on west side, in critical condition Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Woman shot by celebratory gunfire on the west side on Jan. 1, 2019. (WISH Photo/Sterling Hicks) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A woman was shot in celebratory New Year's Eve gunfire on the city's west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Port Irving Drive after midnight.

Police say the woman was sitting in her upstairs apartment with family when she was struck by a bullet that came through a window and hit her in the chest.

She was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The person who fired the shot is cooperating with officers.