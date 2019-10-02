Woman shot during attempted robbery on south side

Photo of the scene after a shooting, attempted robbery on 10/2/2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman was shot on the city’s south side during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 during the attempted robbery of the Saturn Biomedical Plasma Center located in the 3900 block of Madison Avenue.

Police said the woman who was shot in the leg was an employee of the business.

She had just arrived at the business when two male suspects entered the business and demanded money, according to police. The suspects shot her after she told them she didn’t currently have any money in her possession.

While her condition is unknown at this time, she was awake and talking.

After the shooting, the suspects fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.

Officers are looking for two suspects.