Woman struck on northwest side, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of West 38th Street and Eagle Creek Parkway around 5:45 a.m.

IMPD later confirmed that a woman had been hit and was in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the incident.