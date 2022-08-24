Local

Woman sues former youth soccer coach, Indiana Soccer Association for sexual misconduct

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former IU Women’s Soccer recruit is suing a youth soccer coach and the Indiana Soccer Association over allegations of sexual abuse.

Attorneys for the woman filed the suit Wednesday in a Hamilton County courtroom.

The woman, who asked that her name be withheld, claims the coach, Jeremy Tudela, forced her to have sex with him multiple times while she attended his Tudela Soccer Academy.

News 8 does not typically identify victims of sexual crimes without their consent.

The suit claims the woman began playing soccer for Tudela FC in 2015, when she was 12 years old.

The suit alleges Tudela forced her to have sex with him multiple times between November 2018 and June 2019.

Police arrested Tudela in August 2019 on charges that included child seduction. He eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison and two years home detention.

The lawsuit claims Tudela faced allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor as early as 2006, but that the Indiana Soccer Association and the United States Youth Soccer Association continued to allow him to coach.

The victims was signed to play college for the IU Women’s Soccer team, but the lawsuit claims she recanted acceptance of her full-ride scholarship because of the mental anguish she suffered.