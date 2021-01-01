Women receives unexpected surprise after claiming lost teddy bear

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An ordinary looking teddy bear turned out to be an important keepsake for one family.

It’s a remembrance bear with the sound of an organ donor’s heartbeat. News 8 recently told you how 5-year-old Kimberly Polen and her family found the bear in the Brownsburg Walmart parking lot. They started a Facebook campaign to find the owner. The post received more than 12,000 shares and comments from people near and far.

“If we had a teddy bear like that we would look everywhere for it. So, I hope someone finds it,” Polin said.

Well, it turns out the bear was not actually lost. The owner of the bear, Patricia Gray, had tied the bear to a tree as a memorial for her son Michael. He was found unresponsive in a parking space at the Brownsburg Walmart in August. He died Aug. 19 at age 31. His heart and other organs were given to three women.

“He laid here until he was revived. We got an opportunity to spend some time with him until God took him home,” Gray said.

Trending Headlines

Gray’s family saw the story on News 8 and recognized the bear. She contacted the newsroom by phone and social media to claim the bear. Gray went to the Walmart to get the bar from lost-and-found and invited News 8 along.

Then something unexpected happened; she met Alexandria.

Alexandra was the person who called 911 to get Michael help. Some might call this a twist of fate, but Gray calls this a God moment.

“No matter what I go through, what I deal with, he’s there with me. Look how he made this all come together. And to see that young lady, I wanted to meet that person and it happened. He said, ‘Ask and it shall be done,'” Gray said.

Now the bear she affectionally calls Michael Junior, or MJ, is back in her arms. She said she would know her son’s heartbeat anywhere.

“It’s a connection I will always have. Even though it’s not his body, it’s his heartbeat.”

Gray said she’s grateful to the Polen family for their concern and helping to make the moment happen.

“She has a loving heart. For her to be 5 and take a bear home and take care of it because it does have a heart,” Gray said.

Travis Polin said he can’t believe the turn of events.