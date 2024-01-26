Women’s Empowerment Summit and Men’s Only Panel planned for NBA All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Basketball Wives Association is set to host its 5th annual Women’s Empowerment Summit and present a new Men’s Only Panel during NBA All-Star weekend.

The Summit will host panelists such as actress and TV host Vivica A. Fox, broadcast journalist Gayle King, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, and many other entrepreneurs, business owners, and real estate moguls.

The event is Saturday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NCAA Conference and Events Center, 700 W. Washington St. in Indianapolis.

Organizers say the Summit’s first-ever Men’s Only Panel will cover generational wealth, real estate, and health with Smith as one of its hosts.

“On behalf of our organization, we are thrilled to host our 5th annual Women’s Empowerment Summit in the distinguished city of Indianapolis during NBA All-Star Weekend,” says Sabrina Galloway, NBWA President, said in a release.

“Our Women Empowerment Series is the premiere and only occasion of its kind during the weekend events and we are gracious for the opportunity to celebrate the leadership and legacy of women and advance social impact in Indiana.”

Tickets are on sale now at the Summit’s Eventbrite website. Visit the NBWA website for a full list of events, panelists, and activities.

