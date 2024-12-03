Women’s Fund of Central Indiana releases ‘State of Women’ report

The State of Women Report paints a picture of what it’s like to be a woman in Central Indiana. It includes regional and statewide data on the health, wellbeing, and safety of women. (Provided Photo/Women's Fund of Central Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana released its highly anticipated “State of Women in Central Indiana Report.” It details challenges and opportunities women face in the region.

The report, available at www.womensfund.org/report, provides crucial insights for policymakers, lawmakers, and organizations dedicated to creating positive change for women in central Indiana.

“We’re choosing to give information that empowers our community to take action,” Tamara Winfrey-Harris, president of the Women’s Fund, said in a release. “This report is more than just a snapshot of the issues women face; it’s a roadmap for how we can work together to improve outcomes for future generations.”

The report highlights several critical issues affecting women, including their health, safety, and overall well-being, and assigns Indiana a troubling “D” grade for women’s quality of life.

Winfrey-Harris emphasized, “Women are not a special interest group—we make up 52% of the population. If central Indiana doesn’t work for women, it doesn’t work, period. This report equips us with the tools to change that.”

Among the key findings, the report reveals significant economic disparities, with women in Indiana earning about 70 cents for every dollar earned by men. The wage gap is even wider for women of color, contributing to cycles of poverty and financial instability.

It also highlights Indiana’s third-highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, with Black women facing the highest risks due to severe racial disparities in healthcare.

The report also draws attention to housing insecurity, with more than 60% of evictions in Marion County being filed against women, especially single mothers, who often spend nearly half their income on rent.

Additionally, the report addresses the widespread issue of violence against women, noting that over 42% of women in Indiana have experienced sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

It also underscores the barriers to healthcare, pointing out that in 2019, 53% of Hispanic women and 46% of Black women in central Indiana lacked access to prenatal care, contributing to poor maternal and infant health outcomes.

“These findings aren’t just statistics—they represent the lived experiences of thousands of women in our community,” said Winfrey-Harris. “We must address these systemic issues if we are to build a Central Indiana that works for everyone.”

Women’s Fund of Central Indiana partnered with the Polis Center at Indiana University Indianapolis to develop the State of Women in Central Indiana report.