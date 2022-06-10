Local

Don’t miss the WonderRoad Music Festival at Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kick off concert season this weekend with the WonderRoad festival at Garfield Park.

The two-day event will showcase musicians from across the globe on three different stages. Headliners include Vampire Weekend, Bastille, Milky Chance, Hippo Campus, and Lord Huron.

Festival-goers won’t have to look hard for something to eat — there will be plenty of options, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free foods. Complimentary water refill stations will be available around the park.

Event organizers say there are still a few tickets available online.

In addition to the festival, WonderRoad will also provide a $25,000 grant to Indy Parks. The grant will underwrite the 2022 Indy Parks Summer Concert and Movie series, an annual showcase of jazz, hip hop, funk, rhythm and blues, movies, and other performances in parks across the city.