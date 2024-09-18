Wood Wind Golf Club to become Westfield’s first city-owned golf course

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Hamilton County golf course is here to stay now that it’s under leadership by the City of Westfield.

The Wood Wind Golf Club was purchased by the city for $3.1 million. The price tag included the 18-hole championship golf course, pickleball courts, and all the buildings on the grounds.

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis says this course will remain a community asset for years to come.

“It’s important, we have three golf courses in Westfield, we’re rapidly growing. We’ll be north of 100,000 (residents) in the next decade, and two of the golf courses are country club golf courses that the public doesn’t have access to. So this (course) is it, we want to preserve this,” Willis said.

The 147-acre course is located near the intersection of 161st Street and Towne Road.

Willis hopes the purchase will end speculation that Wood Wind would close to make room for new housing.

“Just east of the golf course, we have farmland that is going to be a custom neighborhood, and three golf course holes will be moved in to that parcel to enhance that,” Willis said.

Willis says that this will help generate revenue for the city and allow them to invest in amenities for Westfield residents.

The city will officially take over Wood Wind on Oct. 1.