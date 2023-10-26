Woodruff Place sanitorium turned residence with 11 bedrooms hits the market for $575K

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Popular TikTok creator and real estate agent Summer Hudson takes her followers on a tour of a remarkable historic residence with a storied past that has returned to the Indianapolis real estate market. Nestled in the Woodruff Place neighborhood, this 11-bedroom home, originally constructed in 1898, offers over 7,000 square feet of living space.

Currently listed at $575,000, this property has a unique history as it was once home to the Swain Sanitorium, an establishment founded by the accomplished Dr. Rachel Swain. Dr. Swain, an educated Hoosier native and published author, had acquired international medical experience by studying in Parisian hospitals before launching her unique facility, which focused on improving women’s health through dietary adjustments, exercise, and natural remedies, according to Historic Indianapolis.

Throughout the years, the house has seen several transformations, including a period when it was divided into apartments. It even suffered significant fire damage before being restored by a dedicated buyer.

Today, the residence boasts a wealth of exquisite features, including intricate woodwork, exposed brickwork, arches, and a functional dumbwaiter servicing all five levels of the home. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, complemented by a butler’s pantry, a breakfast room, and a formal dining area.

Outdoors, the property offers ample backyard space with a fire pit, a generous wrap-around porch, and the neighborhood’s iconic fountain nearby. This magnificent home in historic Woodruff Place features details such as lead-glass windows, glass pane pocket doors, inlaid wood, and embossed metal tiling.

Two staircases, one at the front and another at the back, provide access to the second and third floors, where 11 spacious bedrooms are situated. The main level welcomes visitors with a grand foyer leading to expansive living and dining areas adorned with 9-foot-plus ceilings. The kitchen is well-appointed with newer appliances, including a 6-burner Wolf Range, while the butler’s pantry and breakfast room cater to both the kitchen and the formal dining room.

The backyard provides ample space for outdoor activities and the potential addition of a detached garage. With alley access for easy street or alley entry, this property encapsulates the rich history of Woodruff Place and presents a unique opportunity for prospective buyers.

(Photos by Susie Chamberlain/Owner of 360 Tour Designs of Central Indiana; Provided by Laviolette Real Estate Group)

Address: 608 Woodruff Place Middle Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Price: $575,000

Listing Agent: Nick Laviolette, 317-690-3370, nick.laviolette@compass.com

Referral: Summer Hudson/Find a Lot to Love, 317-622-6575, findalottolove@gmail.com

Additional photos and info: The Laviolette Real Estate Group

