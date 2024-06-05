Search
Work set to begin on roundabout on State Road 37, 141st Street

by: Gregg Montgomery
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Work will begin as soon as Wednesday on the final roundabout on State Road 37 in Fishers.

This one is at 141st Street.

Crews will first place pavement markings and concrete barriers. Crews will then put down temporary pavement to move traffic from the west side to the east side of State Road 37. That will allow construction on the west side of 141st Street.

Construction will continue into 2025.

