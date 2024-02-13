Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Work set to start on park expansion in Westfield

A map shows plans for the expansion of Simon Moon Park in Westfield, Indiana. (Provided Image/Westfield City Government)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A $6.8 million project at a city park is expected to start in April, Westfield city government said in a Tuesday news release.

Simon Moon Park sits on about 6 acres along Cool Creek and is located off 171st Street west of its roundabout with Carey Road.

Indianapolis-based general contractor Norcon Inc. will expand the parking lot; add an outdoor education classroom, fishing piers, and boardwalks; update the playground; and reform the sledding hill, the release says. Amenities at the park also include a trail, restrooms and picnic tables.

“The expansion project will be paid for by park impact fees, which are fees imposed upon developers when residential projects are built,” the release said. “There will be no taxpayer funds or bonds used for this project.”

Simon Moon was a cofounder of Westfield and a charter member of the Westfield Friends Meeting.

Statement

“We are thrilled to expand Simon Moon Park and provide our community with even more opportunities for outdoor recreation and social engagement. This project is a testament to our commitment to creating vibrant and inclusive spaces that fosters a sense of community and well-being.”

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis, a Republican

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Shannon Sharpe drops Mike Epps...
Entertainment /
Looking for action during NBA...
Local News /
Where is winter? Snow deficit...
Weather Stories /
7th-grader wins 3rd consecutive IPS...
Education /
George Thorogood show set for...
Entertainment /
Biden accuses Trump of bowing...
Political News /
Santana, Counting Crows to be...
Entertainment /
Celebrating Black History: McArthur Conservatory
Celebrating Black History /