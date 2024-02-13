Work set to start on park expansion in Westfield

A map shows plans for the expansion of Simon Moon Park in Westfield, Indiana. (Provided Image/Westfield City Government)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A $6.8 million project at a city park is expected to start in April, Westfield city government said in a Tuesday news release.

Simon Moon Park sits on about 6 acres along Cool Creek and is located off 171st Street west of its roundabout with Carey Road.

Indianapolis-based general contractor Norcon Inc. will expand the parking lot; add an outdoor education classroom, fishing piers, and boardwalks; update the playground; and reform the sledding hill, the release says. Amenities at the park also include a trail, restrooms and picnic tables.

“The expansion project will be paid for by park impact fees, which are fees imposed upon developers when residential projects are built,” the release said. “There will be no taxpayer funds or bonds used for this project.”

Simon Moon was a cofounder of Westfield and a charter member of the Westfield Friends Meeting.

Statement