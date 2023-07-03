Work starts on putting mini-park on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis got a new look Monday.

Crews have started installing turf on the southwest quad of the Circle, which surrounds the Soldiers & Sailors Monument. It’s an expansion plan to what the city has called SPARK on the Circle.

The city government is closing a quarter of the Circle and setting up what they are calling a mini-park to host food, games and music.

It’s also a test run for potentially closing all of Monument Circle to vehicular traffic.