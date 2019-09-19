Work to start Monday on Mitthoeffer Road rehab

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Work will begin Monday on the rehabilitation of South Mitthoeffer Road on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said Thursday.

The work will begin after the Monday morning rush hour on the 1.4-mile stretch between East Washington and East Prospect streets in Warren Township. That’s just south of Washington Square Mall.

The road was last reconstructed in 2008, according to Public Works.

Mitthoeffer Road will not be closed during the construction although temporary single-lane closures may be expected northbound and southbound, the department said.

Work should be done by mid-October. It’s part of a project of more than $4.2 million to rebuilt east-side roads including segments of Ritter Avenue, 42nd Street and Kitley Avenue.

Diverting travelers are encouraged to detour west via Post Road.

Crews will work to maintain access to local neighborhoods from Mitthoeffer Road, including access for school buses.