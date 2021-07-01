Local

Workers to Appeals Court: Let Federal Unemployment Payments Resume

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The workers who sued over Indiana’s unemployment program want an appeals court to let the federal payments resume.

They filed a motion with the Indiana Court of Appeals Thursday morning, asking the judges to deny the state’s request for a stay.

The five workers, who are joined in the suit by Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, argue that continuing to withhold the payments deprives them of “the immediate payments they need to avoid financial crises including eviction and inability to pay for necessities.”

A Marion County judge ruled in June that Indiana’s decision to opt out of the federal expanded unemployment program June 19 violated Indiana law, and ordered the state to resume the payments.

The Department of Workforce Development has not given a timeline on when the federal benefits, including the $300 per week payments, could resume.

Governor Eric Holcomb has said ending the federal benefits would help get more Hoosiers back to work and speed the state’s economic recovery.

“Though the state claims that the benefits are contributing to a labor shortage, public sources show the contrary: removing these benefits in fact deters jobseekers,” the workers argue in their motion.

The state has asked the Court of Appeals to give an expedited ruling in the case.