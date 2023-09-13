Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

World-famous ‘Wedding Singer’ bringing comedy tour to Indianapolis

FILE - Adam Sandler accepts the award for best male lead for "Uncut Gems" at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Sandler will be honored by a host of comedic and entertainment royalty Sunday, March 19, 2023, as he receives the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Better hustle to get your tickets – critically acclaimed comedian and actor Adam Sandler is coming to Indy!

Sandler announced Wednesday that he is bringing his “I Missed You Tour” to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 15.

The tour itself will stretch across 25 cities, kicking off in Vancouver, British Columbia, in October.

Tickets will be on a Live Nation presale starting at noon Thursday. General admission tickets are on sale starting at noon on Friday.

A full list of tour dates are listed below.

  • Oct. 12 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena
  • Oct. 13 — Seattle, Wash. — Climate Pledge Arena
  • Oct. 14 — Portland, Ore. — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Oct. 15 — Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena
  • Oct. 16 — Spokane, Wash. — Spokane Arena
  • Oct. 18 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center at San Jose
  • Oct. 19 — Stateline, Nev. — Tahoe Blue Event Center
  • Oct. 20 — Fresno, Calif. — Save Mart Center
  • Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, Calif.  — Acrisure Arena
  • Oct. 23 — Anaheim, Calif. — Honda Center
  • Nov. 7 — Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena
  • Nov. 8 — Rochester, N.Y. — Blue Cross Arena
  • Nov. 9 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
  • Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Fiserv Forum
  • Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. — Target Center
  • Nov. 13 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena
  • Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Nov. 16 — Memphis, Tenn. — FedExForum
  • Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, Nev. — Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Delta Center
  • Dec. 7 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center
  • Dec. 8 — Thackerville, Okla. — WinStar Casino
  • Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Paycom Center
  • Dec. 10 — Wichita, Kan. — INTRUST Bank Arena
  • Dec. 12 — Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Celebrate 188 years of Oktoberfest...
All Indiana /
McDonald’s Phasing Out Self-Serve Soda...
All Indiana /
Art Squared Returns for its...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill
All Indiana /
This day in history: Tupac...
Entertainment /
A Seat at the Table...
All Indiana /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Fall décor...
All Indiana /
Purdue grad prepares for liftoff...
Local News /