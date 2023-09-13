World-famous ‘Wedding Singer’ bringing comedy tour to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Better hustle to get your tickets – critically acclaimed comedian and actor Adam Sandler is coming to Indy!
Sandler announced Wednesday that he is bringing his “I Missed You Tour” to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 15.
The tour itself will stretch across 25 cities, kicking off in Vancouver, British Columbia, in October.
Tickets will be on a Live Nation presale starting at noon Thursday. General admission tickets are on sale starting at noon on Friday.
A full list of tour dates are listed below.
- Oct. 12 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena
- Oct. 13 — Seattle, Wash. — Climate Pledge Arena
- Oct. 14 — Portland, Ore. — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Oct. 15 — Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Oct. 16 — Spokane, Wash. — Spokane Arena
- Oct. 18 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center at San Jose
- Oct. 19 — Stateline, Nev. — Tahoe Blue Event Center
- Oct. 20 — Fresno, Calif. — Save Mart Center
- Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, Calif. — Acrisure Arena
- Oct. 23 — Anaheim, Calif. — Honda Center
- Nov. 7 — Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena
- Nov. 8 — Rochester, N.Y. — Blue Cross Arena
- Nov. 9 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
- Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Fiserv Forum
- Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. — Target Center
- Nov. 13 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena
- Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Nov. 16 — Memphis, Tenn. — FedExForum
- Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, Nev. — Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Delta Center
- Dec. 7 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center
- Dec. 8 — Thackerville, Okla. — WinStar Casino
- Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Paycom Center
- Dec. 10 — Wichita, Kan. — INTRUST Bank Arena
- Dec. 12 — Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena