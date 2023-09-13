World-famous ‘Wedding Singer’ bringing comedy tour to Indianapolis

FILE - Adam Sandler accepts the award for best male lead for "Uncut Gems" at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Sandler will be honored by a host of comedic and entertainment royalty Sunday, March 19, 2023, as he receives the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Better hustle to get your tickets – critically acclaimed comedian and actor Adam Sandler is coming to Indy!

Sandler announced Wednesday that he is bringing his “I Missed You Tour” to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 15.

The tour itself will stretch across 25 cities, kicking off in Vancouver, British Columbia, in October.

Tickets will be on a Live Nation presale starting at noon Thursday. General admission tickets are on sale starting at noon on Friday.

A full list of tour dates are listed below.