World War II vet, son displaced after house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A World War II veteran and his son were without a home Monday night after a fire on the south side.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday near Meridian Street and Banta Road.

The residents had been using an exterior generator to keep warm because power to their side of the street had been intermittent throughout the day, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and the generator caught fire.

The 93-year-old veteran and his son were not injured in the fire, but the home suffered roughly $30,000 in damage.

