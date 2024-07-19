The world’s largest bounce house is jumping into Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready to jump around! The World’s Largest Bounce House is hopping into Indianapolis on Friday as part of The Big Bounce America 2024 tour.

The Big Bounce America runs through Sunday at Watermans Park, 7010 E. Raymond St., Indianapolis.

The World’s Largest Bounce House is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and has seven massive inflatable attractions, including:

World’s Largest Bounce House, a newly-expanded, 24,000-square-foot bounce house

OctoBlast, a deep-sea foam party inflatable

The Giant, an obstacle course more than 900 feet long

Sport Slam, a customized sports arena

airSPACE, a three-piece, space-themed wonderland

The bounce houses are for all ages and there are sessions for kids and also sessions for adults.

“We need more fun in the world, and what better way to bring that into 2024 than with a 24,000-square-foot bounce house! The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced,” said Noa Visnich, Big Bounce America tour manager. “So, we invite all kids, and kids at heart, to kick those sneakers off and PARTY ON!”

Tickets are available and start at $22. Each ticket includes a three-hour pass to the event, a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, and unlimited access to OctoBlast, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE!

Hoosiers who want to jump into the fun should purchase tickets in advance, as organizers say the event is likely to sell out.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

Visit the Big Bounce America website for information on what to bring, where to park, and what you can expect once you arrive.