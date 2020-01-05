World’s tallest woman Sandy Allen memorabilia donated to Ripley museums

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick gives us a glimpse into the life of Sandy Allen, the longest-reigning Guinness World Record holder.

Allen, who grew up in Shelbyville, was most notably known for her height, and she held the record for being the tallest living woman during the last 16 years of her life. She was 7 feet 7 inches tall. She died in 2008.

Her good friend, and manager, John Kleiman wrote the book “Cast a Giant Shadow: The Inspirational Life Story of Sandy Allen ‘The World’s Tallest Living Woman’” in honor of Allen’s legacy.

For this weekend only, it is available to download for free.

Kleiman has now donated a collection of Allen’s memorabilia to Ripley’s museums. A variety of Allen’s personal items, such as her shoes, clothing, photographs and certificates she had garnered during her lifetime, will be displayed in exhibits across the nation.

Click the videos to learn more and for a closer look at some of Allen’s most treasured items.