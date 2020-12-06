Wreaths laid, cemetery revitalized in honor of veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the American Legion Post 360 gathered to lay nearly two dozen wreaths at Williams Creek Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

One of the veterans honored was Sue Faulk’s father, who passed away in 2012. She had noticed the cemetery wasn’t being maintained with tombstones covered in grass and unable to be seen.

Faulk began cleaning up the cemetery in June, which then led to bigger events with volunteers.

“They shouldn’t be buried in a place where their tombstones can’t be seen because of the grass, and it was time to honor them for what they did for our country and for our freedom and celebrate that and clean this place up,” said Faulk.

Cmdr. Clifton Morlan with the American Legion says it’s important to get it right for veterans.

Trending Headlines

“Being a veteran, I know when I’m finally laid to rest, I hope my gravesite is taken care of when I’m laid to rest,” said Morlan. “So it’s very meaningful in that way.”

Faulk said she plans to keep maintaining the cemetery for years to come.



