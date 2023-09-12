‘Write This Down’: George Strait to open 2024 stadium tour in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Will you see George Strait in Indianapolis next spring? Check yes or no.

Country music legend George Strait and eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton will start the next leg of their stadium tour at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 4, 2024. They will be joined by special guests Little Big Town.

The tour also includes stops in Jacksonville, Detroit, and Chicago.

The Lucas Oil Stadium show is Strait’s first Indianapolis concert in over a decade.

“I’ve always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more,” Strait said in a release.

Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or on GeorgeStrait.com.

American Express card members can purchase tickets through an exclusive presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presale opportunities will also be available; fans can find out more at the Ticketmaster website.

Strait is a country music superstar of the highest degree, having sold 105 million albums since his first release, “Strait Country,” in 1981. He is the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades.

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is one of country music’s most respected and beloved musicians. In February, he performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII. His new album, “Higher,” comes out on Nov. 10.

Little Big Town — consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook – first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and “Little White Church.”