Writers take center stage with Bookmark Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis is highlighting past and present Hoosier authors through a literary tour called Bookmark Indy.

It features 19 sites across the city paying tribute to writers such as Kurt Vonnegut, John Green, Mari Evans and Booth Tarkington.

Each location has original artwork by local artists inspired by the writer featured there.

“This is kind of a re-emergence of emphasis on culture and art in our community and will, in no small measure, lead us back to a more hopeful and a more stable time,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

For more information, visit the Bookmark Indy website.