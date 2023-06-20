Wrong-way truck driver seriously injured after I-65 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police believe a wrong-way truck driver’s medical issue led to a crash on Interstate 65 on Monday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 9 p.m., officers saw a truck on Interstate 65 traveling southbound at a high speed in the northbound lanes near Southport Road. That’s on the south side of the city.

The truck crashed into a guardrail south of Southport Road and was seriously injured.

An IMPD officer applied a tourniquet to the driver’s leg.

Indiana State Police are investigating at least two other crashes believed to be associated with the wrong-way truck driver.