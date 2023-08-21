Wynonna Judd to begin 15-city tour in Indianapolis

Search
Wynonna Judd arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grammy award-winning county artist Wynonna Judd will start her 15-city “Back to Wy” theatre tour in Indianapolis.

The country music legend is set to kick the tour off at Old National Centre on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature songs from her first two solo albums, Wynonna and Tell Me Why. She’ll also perform a finale of her other hits along with The Judds Classics.

Fan club presale tickets go on sale Aug. 22. Tickets to the general public go on sale Aug. 25.

