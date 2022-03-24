Local

xZOOberance is back at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo is gearing up for spring with its annual xZOOberance festival.

It kicks off Thursday at noon and will run through April 17.

Staff at the zoo say there will be live performances, spring-related activities and animals to see.

Activities run Thursday-Sunday from noon-4 p.m.

There’s no additional cost to visit festival. A general admission ticket to the zoo includes access to xZOOberance activities.

“We are actually open to full capacity, so we no longer require guests to make their reservations in advance,” Carla Knapp, the zoo’s public relations specialist said. “But we’re still taking safety into account here at xZOOberance, so we’ve got plenty of Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer to make sure everybody’s safe. All the surfaces are getting wiped down and if guests want to wear masks, they’re always welcome to do that.”

The festival is free for zoo members.

Some events include animal-inspired yoga, face painting, karaoke and one-on-one time with baby goats and chickens.

More information can be found on the zoo’s website.