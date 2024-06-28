Yes, you can set off fireworks in Marion County. Here’s when.

A table filled with fireworks people can purchase to celebrate July Fourth. It's important to be aware of the dangers of fireworks -- seeing a show put on by professionals is much safer, says Carmel firefighter Tim Griffin. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

(MIRROR INDY) — This week, a reader emailed Mirror Indy to ask about rules for shooting off fireworks in Indiana.

She had been talking to her neighborhood group. “Some say it’s legal all the time, and some reference municipal noise ordinances that only allow it in some proximity to some holidays.”

“What’s the actual rule?” they asked. We found out that yes, you can legally shoot off fireworks in Indianapolis, but Marion County has specific rules.

When you can shoot off fireworks in Marion County:

Although state law allows fireworks any day between 9 and 11 a.m. a Marion County ordinance overrules that for Indianapolis residents. If your neighbors aren’t following these rules, don’t call 911. Find your police district’s non-emergency line or dial 311 on a cell phone.

You are allowed to set off fireworks:

June 28-July 3: Between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset.

July 4: 10 a.m. to midnight

July 5-9: Between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset

Fireworks rules to know:

You have to be at least 18 years old to buy fireworks.

You can set off fireworks on personal property or the property of someone who has approved the use of fireworks. Public displays require a permit from the state.

There are two types of fireworks: consumer and display fireworks. Everyday citizens are allowed to buy consumer fireworks, but buying display fireworks, which are more powerful, requires a permit.

Being considerate to people and pets:

Fireworks can be overwhelming for some people and pets. Here are some things to know:

Fireworks can trigger symptoms for people with PTSD, including veterans. Be considerate of how the loud sounds and bright flashes can be distressing.

Leave your pets at home during July 4 celebrations, make sure they are in a secure place and have updated identification tags. Learn more from the American Veterinary Medical Association about how to take care of your pets during firework displays.

Safety tips for fireworks