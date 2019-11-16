YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs, others plan to take in kids during teachers’ rally

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most schools will be closed Tuesday for a teachers’ rally at the Statehouse.

Parents preparing for the day are seeking day care providers and schools that can accommodate children on Tuesday.

If you are in Marion County or have a YMCA close by, they are opening their doors for students. The Y is planning a one-day summer camp for the kids that do not have a place to go Tuesday. There is a fee from $39-$50 to attend one of the YMCA day camps, although the Y can help out parents who cannot afford payments.

However, don’t wait until the last minute.

Monica Richardson, a YMCA program director, said, “So anyone that is choosing to come to the program, they will have to register with us online. So a child has to be registered for the program before we can accept them into it, and every person needs to bring a sack lunch, two snacks and a refillable water bottle and come ready to have a great time.”

Indianapolis Public Schools will have lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at a selected schools. It will be similar to the program the district offers over long school breaks.

Also, the Concord Neighborhood Center, 1310 S. Meridian St., will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday to accommodate kids on the near south side, and the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis will open up its locations during school hours Tuesday.