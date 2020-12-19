YMCA of Greater Indianapolis holds annual toy drive despite pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is hosting its annual Holiday Toy Drive Saturday morning to help bring the spirit of Christmas to central Indiana families in need.

After 20 years of toys, this year will look different because of the pandemic with a drive-thru event inside the Champions Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“We are so grateful we managed to pull this off. That we still have volunteers and sponsors and donations coming in,” said LsShanda Lang, executive director of Avondale Meadows YMCA.

All families must be pre-registered and pick up toys at their assigned time for volunteers to check in, shop for that family, and place toys in the trunk of vehicles.

“We are providing hope especially this year while serving 1,200 families today,” said Lang.

Since it began in 2000, the toy drive has brought joy and relief to over 40,000 children in the area and Saturday, it will serve around 1,200 families with around 6,000 toys being distributed.

The distribution is happening from 8am – 1pm. At the end of the event, the event will take walk-ins for any unclaimed toys.

The YMCA has been collecting toys for the past month, but will continue to accept donations through 1pm on Saturday at the fairgrounds or at the Avondale YMCA location.

