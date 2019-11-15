You can help Mozel Sanders Foundation feed Hoosiers in need this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mozel Sanders Foundation is asking for help in making sure Hoosiers in need have a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Radio station 106.7-WTLC is hosting their annual Mozel Sanders Radiothon Friday.

The station has been urging listeners to call in and support the non-profit organization.

Last year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation fed more than 40,000 people on Thanksgiving Day.

The radio station says a $20 donation feeds a family of four. They hope to raise $20,000 during the radiothon.

“We’re being blessing. See, everybody, not just us, puts in. My son says ‘a healthy mind begins with a full stomach’ Mozel said ‘don’t look down on the man unless you’re trying to pick him up’ and I say if each one would feed one, everyone would be fed,” said Stephanie Sanders, CEO and chair of the Mozel Sanders Foundation.

If you would like to help the Mozel Sanders Foundation, click here.