You can tour homes in historic Meridian-Kessler neighborhood this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is a lot to see in Indianapolis this weekend, but one event will give you an up close look at some of the most impressive homes in the city.

The Meridian-Kessler neighborhood is hosting tours Saturday and Sunday.

This year marks the 46th year people can tour homes in the historic neighborhood. The tours were started as a way to raise money for the neighborhood.

Six homes are on the tour this year.

“We really want to show the full picture of the neighborhood,” explained Chelsea Marburger.

The tours run Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they start at 5858 N. College Ave. Tickets for the tours cost $20.

