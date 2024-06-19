Young author Journee Majors tackles peer pressure in new book

New book could help young people express themselves

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Journee Majors, a young author from Indianapolis, has released a new book aimed at helping teens and tweens navigate the challenges of peer pressure and build self-confidence.

The book, “You’ve Been Dared Journal for Tweens,” is available on Amazon and has already garnered significant attention.

Majors, accompanied by her aunt, Shar’ron Mason, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about the inspiration behind her book and the process of bringing it to life.

“Many teens and tweens out there suffer from peer pressure,” Majors said. “This journal can help them build their self-confidence and self-esteem.”

Majors stressed the importance of a strong support system, crediting her mother and aunt for their encouragement and assistance.

“My auntie, my mom, is like a support system. You can get help from your support system that can help you build your confidence as well,” she said.

Mason, who has played a pivotal role in supporting her niece’s endeavor, expressed her pride and commitment to the project.

“When I saw that she’s had experiences and seen peers going through things, and she was committed, I knew we had to make it happen,” Mason said. “She really wants to help young people.”

The book took approximately three to four months to develop, involving a detailed process of creating journal prompts, quotes, and dares designed to engage young readers. “It goes deep. It’s not just one layer, it’s multiple layers in helping young people through all the layers,” Mason explained.

The journal includes creative expression pages, encouraging teens and tweens to reflect on their experiences and take actionable steps toward improving their self-esteem.

Majors has been actively promoting her book, with several interviews and events lined up. She will be at Conner Prairie Juneteenth Jubilee from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday for a book signing and meet-and-greet.

Jenkins praised Majors for her confidence and dedication at such a young age. “You’re sitting here right now looking at me like, ‘I’ve been here before, I’ve been doing this.’ So where do you get your confidence from?” Jenkins asked.

In response, Majors attributed her confidence to the unwavering support of her family. “My auntie, my mom is like a support system,” she said.

For more information about Majors and her book, click here.