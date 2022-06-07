Local

Young Men Inc. launches 2022 Summer Empowerment Camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2022 Young Men Inc. Summer Empowerment Camp launched Tuesday with the goal of providing a safe space by instilling hope for young men from across the city.

In its 28th year of operation, the program aims to show the importance of making good choices and how those decisions can make a positive impact in the community.

As homicide rates and violence continues to escalate within Indianapolis, program leaders strive to empower young, at-risk males mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually by fostering an attitude of achievement through education and encouragement.

Major activities will include development workshops in conflict resolution, personal development, health and fitness, career development, cultural awareness, self-discipline and self-respect. Some of the activities will include a Midwest college tour, an anti-gang awareness workshop, and biking with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Approximately 60 young men from the Indianapolis area will participate in 2022. The camp will run from June 7 to Aug. 7.