Young person dies after being hit by car on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a young person died after being hit by a car on the city’s south side late Monday night.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 8200 block of Madison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a death investigation. Online police reports show that the run was later updated to a fatal accident.

Investigators arrived and learned that the person had been walking on Madison Avenue, just south of East Stop 11 Road, when they were hit by the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and worked with investigators, police say.

An officer on the scene didn’t identify the victim, but said they were young – in their late teens or early 20s.