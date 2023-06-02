Young readers wanted! Register now for the Half Price Books Summer Reading Camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Half Price Books kicks off its free summer reading camp for students this weekend.

The purpose of this program is to prevent summer learning loss and help children develop a lifelong passion for books.

Families can stop by any Half Price Books or register online to access the interactive reading log. The log provides space for students to write a report and keep track of the time they spend reading a book. Parents can also sign up to get reading recommendations and craft ideas.

If campers keep up with the program, they will earn $5 in Half Price Bookworm Buck rewards by marking off the days they read in June and July.

“One of Half Price Books’ core values is to promote literacy. Obviously, that starts with children. We really want to encourage children to read and develop a lifelong love for reading because we know the more you read the more you can do,” Kevin Skillern, assistant district manager for Half Price Books, explained.

Campers have until Sunday to sign up for the program.