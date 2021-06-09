Local

‘Young Voices of Black Indy’ to air on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week, WISH-TV will air a panel discussion entitled “Young Voices of Black America.”

Last year, the National Urban League created the “Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative” to improve the lives of African Americans living within the city limits of Indianapolis.

The initiative received a $100 million grant from the Lilly Endowment.

At 4 p.m. on June 15, News 8 will air the panel discussion with seven Black high school students from Indianapolis, asking them how they think the money should be spent in the community.

