Your $2 bill may be worth thousands

Close up of an U.S. two dollar bill. A $2 bill may be worth far more than the currency says, --in fact, some have sold for thousands of dollars. (Photo by Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A $2 bill may be worth far more than the currency says, — in fact, some have sold for thousands of dollars.

According to US Currency Auctions’ Pricing guide, an uncirculated $2 bill from 1869 could be worth more than $3,800.

The bill’s worth varies depending on certain factors, such as year and circulation. Some $2 bills are simply only worth $2, according to Heritage Auctions.

Heritage Auctions, the largest auction house in the world that deals with currency, says a $2 bill from 2003 with a low serial number recently sold at auction for $2,500.

According to the Heritage Auctions website, a $2 bill was sold in July of 2022 for more than $1,175.

The Bureau of Engraving & Printing says, “The first use of Thomas Jefferson’s portrait on $2 notes was on Series 1869 United States Notes. The same portrait has been used for all series of $2 United States Notes as well as for all $2 Federal Reserve notes.”

As of 2017 there were 1.2 billion $2 bills in circulation, valued at around $2.4 billion, according to the U.S. Currency Education Program’s website.

More information can be found about the $2 bill on a Bureau of Engraving & Printing fact sheet here $2 Note Fact Sheet.