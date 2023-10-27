Your Vote 2023: Find your early voting center as more set to open

The number of early voting locations in central Indaina will drastically increase on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2023. We've compiled a list of the early voting sites in central Indiana's largest counties. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the closing stretch to Election Day, counties are opening many more locations for people who want to vote early. County courthouses have largely been the home to early voting until this point, but the options increase dramatically starting Saturday, Oct. 28.

We’ve compiled a list of the early voting sites in central Indiana’s largest counties. Click on any location to connect to specific information about days and times.

Johnson County Greenwood Public Library John R. Drybread Community Center Johnson County Courthouse Trafalgar Public Library White River Public Library Click here for more details on early voting locations



Boone County : Boone County Courthouse Grace Baptist Church Whitestown Municipal Building Zionsville Hussey-Mayfield LibraryZionsville Town Hall Click here for more details on early voting locations

Hendricks County Brownsburg Public Library Hendricks County Government Center Radiant Bible Church Click here for more details on early voting locations



Hamilton County Billericay Park Cool Creek Nature Center Founders Park Hamilton County Judicial Center Hamilton County Fairgrounds Holland Memorial Park Jill Perelman Pavilion Westfield City Hall Click here for more details on early voting locations



Morgan County First Christian Church Morgan County Administration Building Click here for more details on early voting locations



Madison County Aletheia Church Anderson Zion Baptist Church Cross Roads Global Methodist Church Madison County Courthouse Pendleton Public Library UAW Local 1963 Click here for more details on early voting locations

