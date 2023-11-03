Your Vote 2023: Find your early voting center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the closing stretch to Nov. 7 Election Day, counties have open more locations for people who want to vote early.
We’ve compiled a list of the early voting sites in central Indiana’s largest counties. Click on any location to connect to specific information about days and times.
- Marion County
- Johnson County
- Greenwood Public Library
- John R. Drybread Community Center
- Johnson County Courthouse
- Trafalgar Public Library
- White River Public Library
- Click here for more details on early voting locations
- Boone County:
- Boone County Courthouse
- Grace Baptist Church
- Whitestown Municipal Building
- Zionsville Hussey-Mayfield LibraryZionsville Town Hall
- Click here for more details on early voting locations
- Hendricks County
- Brownsburg Public Library
- Hendricks County Government Center
- Radiant Bible Church
- Click here for more details on early voting locations
- Hamilton County
- Billericay Park
- Cool Creek Nature Center
- Founders Park
- Hamilton County Judicial Center
- Hamilton County Fairgrounds
- Holland Memorial Park
- Jill Perelman Pavilion
- Westfield City Hall
- Click here for more details on early voting locations
- Morgan County
- First Christian Church
- Morgan County Administration Building
- Click here for more details on early voting locations
- Madison County
- Aletheia Church
- Anderson Zion Baptist Church
- Cross Roads Global Methodist Church
- Madison County Courthouse
- Pendleton Public Library
- UAW Local 1963
- Click here for more details on early voting locations
- Shelby County
- Shelby County Courthouse
- Nov. 4: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Nov. 6: 8 a.m.-noon.
