Your Vote 2023: Find your early voting center

The number of early voting locations in central Indaina will drastically increase on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2023. We've compiled a list of the early voting sites in central Indiana's largest counties. (WISH Photo)
by: Scott Sander
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the closing stretch to Nov. 7 Election Day, counties have open more locations for people who want to vote early.

We’ve compiled a list of the early voting sites in central Indiana’s largest counties. Click on any location to connect to specific information about days and times.

  • Johnson County
    • Greenwood Public Library
    • John R. Drybread Community Center
    • Johnson County Courthouse
    • Trafalgar Public Library
    • White River Public Library
    • Click here for more details on early voting locations
  • Boone County:
    • Boone County Courthouse
    • Grace Baptist Church
    • Whitestown Municipal Building
    • Zionsville Hussey-Mayfield LibraryZionsville Town Hall
    • Click here for more details on early voting locations
  • Hendricks County
    • Brownsburg Public Library
    • Hendricks County Government Center
    • Radiant Bible Church
    • Click here for more details on early voting locations
  • Hamilton County
    • Billericay Park
    • Cool Creek Nature Center
    • Founders Park
    • Hamilton County Judicial Center
    • Hamilton County Fairgrounds
    • Holland Memorial Park
    • Jill Perelman Pavilion
    • Westfield City Hall
    • Click here for more details on early voting locations
  • Morgan County
    • First Christian Church
    • Morgan County Administration Building
    • Click here for more details on early voting locations
  • Madison County
    • Aletheia Church
    • Anderson Zion Baptist Church
    • Cross Roads Global Methodist Church
    • Madison County Courthouse
    • Pendleton Public Library
    • UAW Local 1963
    • Click here for more details on early voting locations
  • Shelby County
    • Shelby County Courthouse
      • Nov. 4: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
      • Nov. 6: 8 a.m.-noon.

