Youth football team seeks donations to complete service project, send teams to Florida tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A youth football organization that serves kids ages 5 to 17 is trying to get some of their teams to Florida.

The Midwest Colts Youth Development league would like to send two of their teams to Daytona, Florida for The Elite 8 Tournament.

The team will be collecting donations after the Colts game on Sunday outside Lucas Oil Stadium around 2 p.m.

The Midwest Colts Youth Development team serves about 80 kids, most residing on the east side of Indianapolis.

In addition to football, the kids who participate in the league are encouraged to participate in service projects and keep up their grades.

Last weekend, members of the team reached out to people experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis.

They plan to collect socks, underwear, hygiene products, coats, winter boots and blankets. The team will deliver those items on Sept. 22. The team is accepting donations for those items as well as cash donations.

If you'd like to donate to their mission, click here or email midwestcolts@gmail.com

For more information about the team, click here.