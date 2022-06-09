Local

Youth Pride Carnival in Carmel draws largest crowd yet

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health says LGBTQ+ youths are at higher risk of bullying, teasing and harassment than their peers.

To try and make them feel welcome, Carmel held its Youth Pride Carnival on Wednesday. There was plenty of food, drinks, games, and other events to keep kids, teens and young adults active throughout the festival.

Organizers say this year’s carnival was the biggest one yet.

Belinda Drake, director of youth services for Indiana Youth Group, said, “Historically, we’ve tried to do something similar to a carnival but thanks to our partners at Indy Pride, we were able to do it on a larger scale.”