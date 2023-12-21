Zionsville bars to host Christmas Crawl to wrap up holiday festities

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – All month long, Zionsville has counted down to the holidays with its annual “Christmas in the Village” series of events and activities. On Thursday, downtown businesses will host the “Christmas Crawl” to wrap up the festivities.

About two dozen bars and restaurants will feature festive drinks and treats for a holiday-themed bar hop. Some shops in the downtown area will also be open for last-minute shoppers.

Cobblestone Grill is sponsoring this year’s crawl. Owner Kent Esra says it’s a great way to get the community together before the family gatherings begin.

“We’ve always tried to be a part of the community and … this is it,” Esra said. “[We] got to promote Zionsville and we want people to come down for Christmas in the Village. So it’s really kind of a no-brainer really [to sponsor the crawl].

New this year, each business along the route will also hold an ugly sweater contest at 8 p.m. with different prizes up for grabs.

Mike Hanlon, executive director of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, says it’s important to support local businesses during the holidays.

“It’s a great way for the chamber to partner with area businesses here in Zionsville to highlight their festive offerings and celebrate this season,” Hanlon said.

The Christmas Crawl starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Scan the QR Code below for a list of participating businesses or click here.

Thursday’s event is for adults 21 and older, but Zionsville will have some other opportunities for kids to come out before Christmas. On Saturday and Sunday, come snap a picture with Santa before he takes off for his big day. Photo ops are available from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.