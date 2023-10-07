Search
Zionsville begins Carpenter Nature Preserve project

by: Jay Adkins
Zionsville, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville is celebrating the addition of 215 acres to its parks.

Zionsville acquired the land formerly known as the Wolf Run Golf Club at Michigan and State Road 32. Officials say the land will be turned into the Carpenter Nature Preserve. It will be the first park ever in Union Township, and the largest nature reserve in Boone County. The first phase of the preserve will be completed by late 2025 or early 2026 with trails, parking, and restrooms.

