Zionsville brunch spot closing, cites ‘staffing shortages’

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Zionsville brunch spot is closing its doors for good.

The owner of The Lemon Bar posted the news on its Facebook page. “Staffing shortages” are the reason it’s closing, the post says.

The Lemon Bar’s last day will be Feb. 13. The Facebook page shows it opened May 21. Its desserts will continue to be sold at The Flying Cupcake shops.