Zionsville brunch spot closing, cites ‘staffing shortages’

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Zionsville brunch spot is closing its doors for good.
The owner of The Lemon Bar posted the news on its Facebook page. “Staffing shortages” are the reason it’s closing, the post says.
The Lemon Bar’s last day will be Feb. 13. The Facebook page shows it opened May 21. Its desserts will continue to be sold at The Flying Cupcake shops.
“Dear Friends- I’ve made the heartbreaking decision to permanently close The Lemon Bar with the last day of service being Sunday, February 13th. Please stop in to say goodbye in the next 9 days or to get your last fix of Chef Laney (Glick)’s Brussel Sprouts, Chicken Salad, or Eggs Benny. Unfortunately consistent staffing shortages prevent me from remaining open. I adore Zionsville and passionately (and painstakingly) renovated this old run down garage into a bright and inviting place with no regrets. We have had so many wonderful years here and I want to thank you for your business and constant support. You can still find our amazing desserts at The Flying Cupcake:). Thank you #zionsville! Xoxo Kate Drury”Facebook post on Feb. 4, 2022, from The Lemon Bar