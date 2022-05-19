Local

Zionsville Food Pantry breaking ground on new building to better serve families

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Zionsville Food Pantry will break ground at 10 a.m. Thursday on a new building.

The food pantry was started thirty years ago. Zionsville Presbyterian Church, on West 116th Street, has housed the pantry since it first opened.

Food pantry coordinator Angie Campbell says the new location will help the food pantry better serve people and families in need.

“We have outgrown our space. We’ve been here for about 32 years in these two classrooms,” Campbell said. “We need more space as well as access for our clients to come into the space and be served more efficiently.”

The new building will have 50% more square footage than the current location, according to food pantry representative Catherine Coscia.

“It will be a warehouse, essentially. A large empty room with a walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer,” Coscia said. “That allows us to be very flexible in how we use our rolling tables and rolling shelving to accommodate what comes in.”

Coscia says having a separate building will also improve security and has the added benefit of giving back to the church the space they’ve been using.

Construction is expected to last ten months.