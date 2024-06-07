Zionsville gallery to host ‘The Art of John Lennon’

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Imagine there’s a chance to see the artwork of one of the most enduring cultural icons of our time. Well, imagine no more. “Give Peace a Chance: The Art of John Lennon” opens Friday at CV Art and Frame in Zionsville.

Barbara Jennings, gallerist at CV Art and Frame, stopped by WISH-TV to share insights about this extraordinary exhibit with Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins.

“This exhibit will actually have a world premiere,” Jennings said. “It’s a special opportunity to witness the artistry of John Lennon up close.”

When asked about the enduring fascination with Lennon’s art, Jennings reflected on the depth of Lennon’s creativity.

“Not even accounting for the enduring popularity of his music, there’s something about John Lennon’s art that keeps people curious and interested after all of this time,” Jennings said.

Beyond Lennon’s iconic music, the exhibit promises to showcase a diverse range of artwork. From personal reflections to expressions of activism, visitors will experience Lennon’s life through his art.

When pressed about her favorite thing John Lennon has recorded, Jennings hesitates before sharing,

“One that I was moved by a lot was ‘John posing as the Statue of Liberty, Power to the People,’” Jennings said. “It’s an important piece that reflects his struggles and triumphs.”

For those who want to attend the “Give Peace a Chance” exhibit, it opens Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CV Art and Frame Gallery in Zionsville until July 6. No tickets are required.

For more information, click here or watch the full interview at the top of the page.